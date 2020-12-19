close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

Jewellery shop robbed in Malakand

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

BATKHELA: Unidentified gunmen deprived the owner of a jewellery shop of gold ornaments worth millions of rupees in Batkhela late Thursday, official sources said.

Ayaz-ur-Rehman, lodged a report that he was at his shop when three robbers arrived and took him and the market watchman hostage at gunpoint and smashed the showcase.

He said that the accused were wearing masks but they could identify them if lined up for identification.

Latest News

More From Peshawar