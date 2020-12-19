Jewellery shop robbed in Malakand

BATKHELA: Unidentified gunmen deprived the owner of a jewellery shop of gold ornaments worth millions of rupees in Batkhela late Thursday, official sources said.

Ayaz-ur-Rehman, lodged a report that he was at his shop when three robbers arrived and took him and the market watchman hostage at gunpoint and smashed the showcase.

He said that the accused were wearing masks but they could identify them if lined up for identification.