Fri Dec 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

Journalist dies of Covid-19

National

Our Correspondent
December 18, 2020

Islamabad: Senior journalist and ex-staffer of Daily 'Jang' Tariq Mahmood Malik breathed his last at the Holy Family Hospital late Wednesday night.

Tariq Mahmood was admitted to the hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19, last month. Later, he was put on a ventilator due to his critical condition. Tariq presently was working with a television channel. He was laid to rest in his native city Talagang.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, political personalities, and the journalist community have expressed profound grief and sorrow over his sad demise.

