PTI govt has intensified looting spree: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said the selected PTI regime knows its days are numbered that is why it has intensified the process of looting the country.

She was responding to Information Minister Shibli Farazâ€™s tweet boasting about resolving masses problems while sitting in a lavish place and on the other hand people crushed under the avalanche of governmentâ€™s incompetence.

Marriyum said Shibli attended a high-level meeting of â€˜thievesâ€™ who stole countryâ€™s wealth, its flour, sugar, electricity and LNG and frightened by the PDMâ€™s mass movement, devised a strategy to desperately cling to power handed to them against the will of the people. She said the meeting expressed satisfaction over the rising inflation and decided to further increase the pace of commissions, corruption and lies.

She alleged that prime minister directed to expedite the looting of public resources with both hands as the time to go home was approaching.