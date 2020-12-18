Modi writes to Nawaz to condole death of his mother

NEW DEHLI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter to Nawaz Sharif to condole death of his mother, a local TV reported on Thursday. Indian Prime Minister Modi said that he was sad to hear the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar. According to the reports, Indian High Commissioner sent the letter to Maryam Nawaz on Dec 11.

“Simplicity of Begum Shamim Akhtar is impressive. I met her during my visit in 2015,” read the letter.

Modi is the only prime minister who came to limelight to express condolences with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over death of his mother.

No other leader from the world expressed condolences with Sharif family so openly.

Nawaz Sharif himself is in London and Maryam Nawaz, his daughter, received the letter at Jati Umra, the sources said.