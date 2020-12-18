close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
UK HC meets COAS, lauds Pak Army role in Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday. Matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation were discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in Afghan peace process and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

