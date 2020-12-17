PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) KP has initiated an inquiry against Zia Ur Rehman, younger brother of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), over illegal absorption in the Provincial Management Service.

According to NAB KP sources, it was discovered in already undergoing inquiry that Zia Ur Rehman, ex-commissioner Afghan Commissionerate, was illegally absorbed in the Provincial Management Service in complete violation of laws.

As per the establishment rules, appointment into Provincial Management Service can only be done after successfully qualifying the Provincial Competitive examine. However, Zia Ur Rehman was illegally inducted/ absorbed in 2007 in complete violation of the law. Thus, an inquiry has been ordered by Justice Javed Iqbal.

He started working as a divisional engineer in PTCL before the MMA government in 2002, but in 2007 the then chief minister sent a summary to the governor to circumvent the rules to allow Zia's appointment in the provincial management service. Later on, he was also appointed to other important posts, including commissioner Afghan refugees. The appointment of Zia Ur Rehman in Karachi as DC had caused controversy in July, this year.