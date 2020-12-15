SHC CJ asked to issue order like LHC CJ for relief to litigants

KARACHI: A lawyer of Sindh High Court (SHC) Karachi, M Hanif Bandhani, has made appeal to Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh to follow orders of Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan in disposing of civil cases, pending since 2017 within stipulated period, says a press release.

In his appeal, he said that the LHC CJ order relates to civil litigations, which have been pending since 2017, to be heard on daily basis, stay and restraining orders to be decided by courts with 15 days and family cases to be decided with three months. He said that in compliance with this relief, courts of Lahore and Punjab have decided thousands of civil litigation cases only in the month of November 2020.

The lawyer said that thousands of litigants of Karachi and other cities of Sindh were facing same problems and seeking relief like that of LHC CJ’s order. He prayed SHC CJ to issue similar order as early as possible to reduce miseries of litigants as well as advocates and similar reforms may also be introduced and implemented in SHC at least for the cases pending since 2014.