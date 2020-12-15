PDM has presented narrative of common man: Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the narrative of common man of Pakistan was presented by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as despite all conspiracies and obstacles, the PDM’s movement has moved forward.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Committee Room of the Sindh Assembly Building here on Monday.

Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said on the occasion that the incompetent government of PTI had forced the people to take to the streets.

Today, the PDM’s narrative has gained public acceptance as the Lahore public meeting has given the verdict that the opposition political parties would not accept the policies of present selected government.

The Sindh government’s spokesman said that sugar price was Rs55 per kilogram when the present government had come into power and its price had now phenomenally increased.

He alleged that billions of rupees of the public money had been given to the cronies of PTI government. He said that the PTI government creates a crisis in the country on its own and then gets rid of it to show its performance.

He said the natural gas crisis in the country was getting serious and it would worsen due to the sheer incompetency and inefficiency on the part of rulers.

Murtaza Wahab raised the question as to whether or not a company belonging to a sitting federal minister supplied fuel to the privatised K-Electric.