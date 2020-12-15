MoU signed on research, development

LAHORE:A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between board of management Sundar Industrial Estate (SIE) and ESUPAK, University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore.

The purpose of the MoU was to take technical expertise of UET regarding mutual academic, research and development, cooperation, consultancy, advices, trainings and services in future for planning and designing of different engineering projects at SIE.

According to the MoU, the UET will provide its technical expertise for different types of projects of SIE with full cooperation. In lieu of technical support, both parties shall try their best to incorporate involvement of ESUPAK professionals and experts with opportunities at industries inside. Chairman ESUPAK Board of Directors Vice-Chancellor UET Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar chaired the session. The mutual technical and financial contracts between both parties will be signed on project-to-project basis and scope will also be defined accordingly in those

contracts.