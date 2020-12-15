Hamza off to winning start in National Junior Squash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Favourite Hamza Sharif from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) started his campaign in an emphatic style winning his first-round Under-19 category match in the National Junior Squash Championship that started here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Monday.
Hamza beat Hammad Khan (KP) 11-1, 11-3, 11-4 in just 14 minutes. The championship includes boys’ under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 age categories along with girls’ Under-19 age group. Every category has a main draw of 16 players from across the country.
Results: Boys’ Under-13: Muhammad Zaman (Sindh) got bye; Mobeen Khan (PAF) bt Zohaib Khan (Sindh) 11-3, 11-0, 11-1 (15 Min); Ibrahim Zeb (KP) w/o M Essam (KP); Umair Arif (KP) bt Obaid Ullah (KP) 11-4, 6-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-6; Huraira Khan (KP) bt Abdul Ahad (Sindh) 11-6, 11-2, 11-4; Azan Ali (Pb) bt Abdullah Arslan (Pb) 10-12, 11-5, 11-8, 11-8; Yashwa Yousaf (Pb) bt Usman Tahir (Pb) 12-10, 11-9, 12-10; Yashwa (Pb) bt Saifullah Bahadur (KP) 11-5, 11-3, 15-17, 11-7.
Boys’ Under-15: Anas Ali Shah (Pb) bt Hassan Zahid (KP) 11-5, 11-2, 11-3; Azan Khalil (KP) bt Saim Asif (Pb) 11-7, 11-2, 11-4; Sakhiullah Tareen (Pb) bt Omar Arshad (Pb) 11-13, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6; Saboor Khan (CAA) bt Abdul Basit (Sindh) 11-3, 11-7, 11-6; Abdullah Nawaz (KP) bt Muhammad Hanif (CAA) 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-6; Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) bt Zurair Naeem (Pb) 11-8, 11-7, 11-7; Varun Asif (Pb) bt Shahryar Saleem (Pb) 11-5, 11-7, 11-3; Yasin Khattak (KP) bt Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) 11-6, 11-3, 11-4.
Boys’ Under-17: Huzaifa Zahid (KP) bt Zain Anwar (Pb) 11-4, 11-3, 11-5; Usman Nadeem (Pb) bt Junaid Khan (Pb) 4-11, 12-10, 12-10, 12-10; Azlan Khawar (Pb) bt Faraz Mansoor (Pb) 11-9, 11-4, 11-7; Muhammad Ammad (KP) bt Moin Ud Din (Pb) 11-4, 11-0, 11-4; Fahad Sharif (KP) bt Mutahir Ali (KP) 11-6, 11-8, 11-4; Nouman Khan (KP) bt Asher Butt (Pb) 7-11, 11-7, 10-12, 15-13, 11-5; Khaqan Malik (Pb) bt Abdullah Khan (KP) 11-3, 11-7, 11-6; Muhammad Hamza Khan (PAF) bt Afnan Mudassir (Pb) 11-5, 11-5, 11-5.
Boys’ Under-19: Hamza Sharif (KP) bt Hammad Khan (KP) 11-1, 11-3, 11-4; Noor Zaman (PAF) bt Tayyab Rauf (Pb) 11-5, 11-4, 11-8; Huzaifa Shahid (Pb) bt Hammad Khan (Pb) 11-8, 19-17, 11-2 (28 Min); Farhan Hashmi (Pb) bt Hassan Raza (Pb) 11-6, 11-8, 11-3; Khushal Riaz (KP) bt Ibtisam Riaz (Pb) 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 (25 Min); Fawad Hussain (KP) bt Obaid Ullah (Sindh) 9-11, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7 (25 Min); Ashab Irfan (Pbt) bt Ali Ud Din (ZTBL) 11-2, 11-7, 11-3 (15 Min) and Asad Ullah Khan (KP) bt M Fawaz Butt (Sindh) 11-4, 11-2, 11-1.
Girls’ Under-19: Zynab Khan (Sindh) bt Sana Bahadur (KP) 11-4, 11-6, 11-5 (18 Min); Nimra Aqeel (KP) walk over from Zahra Farooq (Pb); Noor Ul Ain Ejaz (Pb) bt Umm-e-Kulsoom (KP) 11-7, 11-0, 11-6 (15 Min); Fajar Hamid (Pb) bt Muskan Shahbaz (Pb) 11-4, 11-2, 11-0 (12 Min); Zohra Abdullah (KP) bt Qatar Un Nida (Pb) 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 (14 Min); Hira Aqeel (KP) bt Luiza Aftab (Pb) 11-1, 11-6, 11-6 (12 Min); Maira Hussain (KP) bt Minahil Aqeel (KP) 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 (13 Min) and Sibgha Arshad (Pb) bt Sameen Riaz (Pb) 11-3, 11-3, 11-2.