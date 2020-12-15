PIMS employees finally get some response from government

Islamabad: The government established contact with employees of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday as the protest against the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance continued on the 16th day, with the participation of representatives of 22 government organizations.

The leadership of the Federal Grand Health Alliance was called for a meeting in the office of the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on CDA Affairs Ai Nawaz Awan, where the concerns of PIMS employees were tabled for a discussion. Ali Nawaz assured the team that he would establish contact with the PM’s Special Advisor on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan for resolution of the crisis. The FGHA will now have a meeting with Dr. Faisal today (Tuesday).

In a press statement issued on Monday, Dr. Asfandyar thanked the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Democratic Movement Iftekhar Hussain and Mian Aslam of Jamaat-e-Islami for supporting their struggle. “Our protest will continue till withdrawal of MTI Ordinance,” Dr. Asfandyar reiterated. Izhar Abbasi of CDA Union, Rehman Bajwa, Chief Coordinator of 22 organisations of Federal Employees,Tanvir Noshahi, Sharif Khattak, Dildar Ahmed, Jawad Khan and other leaders also addressed the protest and vowed not to back out till their demands are met.