Misbah, Ijaz discuss possibility of promoting juniors to T20 team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Shaheens Head Coach Ijaz Ahmed has said that he and national team Head Coach Misbahul Haq spent Monday in discussing the possibility of promoting backup players to the injury-hit national T20 squad for the series against New Zealand.

To a question by ‘The News’ during video interaction from New Zealand, Ijaz said that such a consultation was going on with Misbah. “Yes we have discussed the possibilities of providing backup support to the national team and if such a need arises, we would be going for it as the team has already hit by injuries,” he said.

At the same time, Ijaz added that it was an opportunity for the young players who are already part of T20 squad to fill the gap created by Babar’s injury. “I have advised some of the youngsters that it was time to become Babar Azam. Such an opportunity comes rarely so if the captain is unfit, other players will have to rise to the occasion.”

During the discussion, Babar and Imam’s injuries were termed a big loss to Pakistan T20 team. “Every player in the team is a professional and it is the need of the hour that he should be ready to fill in any gap when required. I hope that backup players would come forward to earn a name for themselves in the series.”

Regarding Shaheens’ preparation, Ijaz said he had shared all his experience with the youngsters who are knocking at the door of international cricket. “I am here to share my experience with the players and support national team’s coaches in the best possible way.”

Regarding performances of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas during Shaheens’ practice match, he said that both the players bowled exceptionally well. “Abbas bowled brilliantly while Naseem gave a good account of himself. We provided both of them an opportunity to bowl long spells and stay in the middle for two days.”

Ijaz also had high hopes for Haider Ali’s future. “I think there should be some adjustments in T20, ODI, and Test cricket like Warner made in Australia squad. I am hopeful that some players including Haider Ali are suitable for such adjustments.”

On the batting front, he lauded performances of Shan Masood and Abid Ali. “All the Test players spent good time during the intra-squad match. Haris Sohail, Fawad Alam, and Azhar Ali were looking in fine touch. I hope that on the start of Test series they would be in the best of shape. All the efforts are being made to expose them maximum to new ball and tough conditions.”

He also rued missing the first four-dayer against New Zealand. “Because of the lengthy quarantine period and no practice we had to miss the four-dayer as we could not practice in the nets ahead of the match and going directly into the four-dayer was no wisdom.”