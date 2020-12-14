Tourists throng Murree to enjoy snowfall sans SOPs

Islamabad : Ignoring Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced by the government to combat the coronavirus pandemic, hordes of tourists in Murree and the Galliyat were seen enjoying snowfall and spending happy moments with families and friends.

When Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted snowfall in Murree and adjoining areas, the tourists started arriving in this picturesque landscape to witness extraordinary weather conditions.

There were thousands of tourists from all over the country who had arrived in Murree to enjoy the snowfall of the winter at Pindi Point, Kashmir Point, the Mall, and Ayubia.

The hotels' business was at its peak in this freezing season. Almost all small and big hotels were booked. The Mall Road, considered the hub of Murree, was flooded with tourists in this cold weather. There was a great rush in restaurants and cafes that people had to wait for hours to get seats for tea and meal.

There was no such thing as wearing facemasks or social distancing even in restaurants and hotels where the owners were finding it hard to serve such a large number of customers.

Ijaz Abbasi, a hotel owner, said “We have suffered huge losses due to coronavirus pandemic but now it is good to see that visitors are coming to this hilly area to enjoy snowfall.”

The traffic snarls were seen at Jhika Gali, GPO Chowk, Guldana, Kashmir Point, and other roads causing unending difficulties for the tourists.