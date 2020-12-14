‘Indian farmers' protest a reaction to capitalism’

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the raging protest by Indian farmers was a natural reaction to the intensifying capitalism in the form of expanding globalisation.

Large multinational magnates and enterprises behind the soaring capitalist system were now moving to infest and seize the agricultural sector, after having taken full control of industry, commerce and trade, he said in a statement on Sunday.

He said if the cruel laws against which the Indian farmers were protesting were enforced, then it would allow huge profiteering and land owning for large (predominantly multinational) corporations at expense of Indian farmers who would become totally dependent on them, leading to destitution.

He said if this unjust and repressive act of commandeering resources is not stopped then the entire world would become slave to a small but powerful gang. He said every human being should not only raise voice in support of the protesting Indian farmers, but also take such measures which would ensure that the small traders and farmers of Pakistan are also protected from this oppressive and spiteful system.