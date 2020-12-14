Dance party orgainsed in Nawabshah primary school

SUKKUR: A dance party was orgainsed in a primary school of Daur in Nawabshah.Reports said the video of the dance party went viral on the social media. As a result, SSP Nawabhhah suspended policeman Rasheed Zardari, posted at the Police Station Ballo ja Kubba, who was throwing money on the dancing woman. Sources said an influential person of Nawabshah had organised the dance party, which was attended by police officers and elites of the area.