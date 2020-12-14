Two Covid-19 patients die in Umarkot, Khairpur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two Covid-19 patients died in Umarkot and Khairpur on Sunday.Reports said Sui Southern Gas Company driver Pirbho Lal Bajir died in the Isolation Ward of a hospital in Umarkot. The death toll of Covid-19 patients in Umarkot climbed to six while the positive cases are 1,066. Meanwhile, one Talhar Ahmed, resident of Pirzada Muhalla, also died of Covid-19 in Gambat. District Health Officer Khairpur Dr Muhammed Hassan Abro said around 3,028 Covid-19 patients had recovered while 20 corona patients had died.