Two Covid-19 patients die in Umarkot, Khairpur

SUKKUR: Two Covid-19 patients died in Umarkot and Khairpur on Sunday.Reports said Sui Southern Gas Company driver Pirbho Lal Bajir died in the Isolation Ward of a hospital in Umarkot. The death toll of Covid-19 patients in Umarkot climbed to six while the positive cases are 1,066. Meanwhile, one Talhar Ahmed, resident of Pirzada Muhalla, also died of Covid-19 in Gambat. District Health Officer Khairpur Dr Muhammed Hassan Abro said around 3,028 Covid-19 patients had recovered while 20 corona patients had died.