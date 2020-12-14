Sharafi Goth garbage transfer station computerised

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has computerised the garbage transfer station (GTS) of Sharafi Goth. The board said that the process of lifting and weighing garbage as well as the issuing of slips has been computerised, following which the entire operation of garbage collection will become transparent.

SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa said that after the installation of a 360-degree camera at the GTS, the relevant officers can check any garbage vehicle at any moment. Channa said that the SSWMB is making efforts to evolve a better mechanism for garbage collection and cleanliness.

A press release issued by the board stated that the front-end collection process, which is collection of garbage from homes, has been upgraded to Cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning), following which the monitoring of garbage transfer to the GTS has now become computerised as well.

“Having already introduced a cloud-based ERP system in the front-end collection practice in District Malir, we have also digitised the garbage transfer process to the Sharafi GTS as well as its monitoring,” said Channa, who visited the GTS with Malir Operations Director Sabir Shah on Sunday.

Shah briefed Channa on how a vehicle of a Chinese company, which has been awarded the tender of garbage collection and dumping in the district, collects garbage from a union committee and reaches the GTS.

He said that an RFID (radio-frequency identification) chip installed in the garbage vehicle reads the weight of the garbage and other details on the weighbridge and issues a computerised slip. The entire process has become computerised and transparent, he added.