5 killed in accident due to fog in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD: At least five people were killed when a speeding passenger coach and a car collided with a trailer due to dense fog on M-5 Motorway at Tarind Muhammad Panah near Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday. According to Rescue officials, the incident occurred at the M-5 motorway due to fog and speeding of vehicles. Eye-witnesses said, the accident was so severe that the five travellers died on the spot, national TV reported. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospitals.