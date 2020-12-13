close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
Our Correspondent 
December 13, 2020

Tevta inks MoU on women empowerment

National

December 13, 2020 
LAHORE: An MoU was signed between the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and Beti, a media advocacy programme as part of set of measures by Tevta for bringing the women in mainstream.

According to a press release, the scope of the MoU will include facilitation and cooperation towards each other for women empowerment. Tevta and Beti will launch the Women Sector Skill Council to conduct on-ground and digital gender mainstreaming and sensitisation advocacy sessions, workshops for Tevta students and teachers and help to review compliance of Projects and Policy Review for Inclusion of Women & Girl Child.

Moreover, the Sector Skill Council will empower women and create a supportive network in Tevta.

