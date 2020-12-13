Livelihood support items distributed in Chitral

CHITRAL: As a part of its poverty reduction efforts, the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) on Saturday distributed micro-business stuff among 80 families of Drosh tehsil.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Abdul Wali Khan was the chief guest at a ceremony held to distribute the items in Drosh town. The local elders, representatives of community organisations and the beneficiaries attended the ceremony.

The items distributed among the families included drilling and tailoring machines, tuck-shop, carpenter shop stuff, welding stuff, mobile repair shop devices, electrician shop stuff and livestock costing more than Rs4 million.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Wali Khan lauded the services of SRSP being rendered in Chitral as well as in other parts of province. He said the organisstion’s involvement in community development as well as in the emergency response were remarkable.

Tariq Ahmed, district planning manager of the orgnaisation, said they were working in Drosh 1 and 2 union councils through the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) funded poverty reduction programme.

He said millions of rupees were spent on infrastructure schemes, education component, livelihood support and health-related activities during the last two-three years.

He maintained that 80 families were being supported for livelihood enhancement. “Through this activity the local poor people will start micro-businesses,” he added.

The local elders including Qari Jamal Abdul Nasir, Haji Gul Nawaz, Maulana Amin Ahmed, Engr. Behram Syed and others appreciated the organisation’s support in community development.