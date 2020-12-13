Teenage boy arrested over child’s rape in Korangi

Police on Saturday arrested a teenage boy because he had allegedly raped a toddler in the Korangi locality of Karachi, according to an official of the law enforcement agency.

The Korangi Industrial Area police official said that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested because he is believed to have sexually assaulted a two-and-a-half-year-old boy in Allah Wala Town.

Quoting the statement of the father of the victim, police said the man was at work when he got a phone call from his wife, who told him that their son had been at the neighbour’s house to play.

She said that when she went to the neighbour’s house, she found the teenager raping their son, who had fallen unconscious. The father then went to the police to file his complaint, following which the 14-year-old boy was arrested.