Alhamra Arts Centre celebrates 71st foundation day

LAHORE : The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) always celebrates and shares joys of others and spread happiness among people. But for the very first time in the history of Alhamra, LAC celebrated the 71st foundation day of Alhamra Arts Centre at Alhamra.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, DC Mudasir Riaz, Ex-Executive Directors of Alhamra Muhammad Ali Baloch, Atta Muhammad Khan, other senior officials, singer Saeen Zahoor, media personalities, Chairperson, LAC, Moneeza Hashmi and other staff of Alhamra were part of the celebrations.

Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi said, “Alhamra is like my own home, and my very beautiful memories of life are associated with this institution.” Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudasir Riaz proved his literary taste by attending Alhamra's birthday party. Atta Muhammad Khan expressed his feelings by reciting his own poetry at the event. On the occasion, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Saman Rai said Alhamra's 71-year journey is very beautiful which was made more magnificent by this event. Rai said, “In the last six months since I took charge of Alhamra, we have faced a lot of difficulties, including Covid-19, but thank God that with the help of my team we conducted the best programmes online in the most difficult circumstances and achieved successes. These programmes were well-received not only nationally but also internationally.”

Cake-cutting ceremony was attended by director arts and culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Archive Muhammad Arif, AD Admin Khuram, coordinators Syed Haseeb Pasha, Niaz Hussain Lakhwera and other staff of Alhamra.

Sufi singer Saeen Zahoor won the hearts of the audience by his great performance. The artists and students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts also gave a grand performance which was liked by the audience as well.

Director Art and culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi moderated the event significantly. Special thanks were also extended to the media persons for covering the Alhamra’s all programme.