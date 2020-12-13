close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
December 13, 2020

HEC to benefit from VU to enhance testing system

Lahore

December 13, 2020

LAHORE : Dr Iftikhar, CEO of HEC’s Education Testing Council, visited Virtual University (VU) head office.

He was received by Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi, Director ORIC VU and Dr Syed Salman Hassan Deputy Director ORIC, VU.

A brief presentation on Virtual University’s performance was presented to CEO, Education Testing Council. He showed keen interest in acquiring the services of Virtual University in building the examination system of the Testing Council.

Dr Iftikhar said VU had more than 200 campuses all over the country and HEC would take benefit from VU’s infrastructure to enhance Education Testing Council’s network. He said that VU’s state-of-the-art online examination system would help to enhance the testing system of Pakistan. Later, the guest visited Virtual University’s Television Network and various departments. He showed keen interest in learning practices and mode of education. He acknowledged the university’s role in the provision of quality education across Pakistan and abroad.

