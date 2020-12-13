Valuables burnt in shoe factory fire

LAHORE : A three-storey shoe factory reduced to ashes in Timber Market near Ravi Road on Saturday. Rescuers responded to the emergency and controlled the fire. They said fire had erupted all of a sudden in a factory spanned up to 10 marlas. It grew into a huge fire and engulfed the whole building. The valuables and all the material was burnt to ashes before it could be controlled.

A rescue officer said that the building contained highly inflammable material in it. Besides, the fire had erupted at night but could not be noticed until the morning.

Meanwhile, valuables were burnt in a godown on Saturday. According to details, the fire broke out in a godown carrying catering light equipment. Local people tried to control the fire. On failure, they called Rescue teams. The firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.