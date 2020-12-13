Meesha case adjourned till 19th

LAHORE : An additional district and session’s court on Monday adjourned the hearing of defamation suit of singer Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi after recording statement of a witness of Meesha Shafi. The court has recorded statement of actress Iffat Omer in favour of Meesha Shafi. The court has adjourned the hearing until 19 December. In the previous hearing, the counsel of Meesha had cross-examined Ali in which Ali had produced messages, tweets, pictures and documents related to his suit.