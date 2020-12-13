5 die in bus-car collision near Rahim Yar Khan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: At least five people were killed when a passenger bus and a car collided with a trailer due to poor visibility owing to dense fog on a highway near Punjab province’s Rahim Yar Khan city on Saturday.

Rescue officials said the incident occurred due to the lethal combination of fog and speeding on the main M-5 Motorway. State-run PTV quoted eye witnesses as saying the accident was “so severe” that five travellers died on the spot. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospitals.

The dense fog cover caused an accident about 240 miles away in Dadu, Sindh, where ten people were seriously injured when five vehicles smashed into each other owing to the low visibility in an early morning incident. Rescue officials said the accident took place when a truck suddenly braked, causing four other vehicles behind it to smash into each other.