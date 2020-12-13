Shaeel crowned PLTA Punjab Jr Tennis champ

LAHORE: Shaeel Durab won the 2nd PLTA Super Series Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 singles title here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Courts Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Secretary PLTA Rashid Malik, being the chief guest, gave away the prizes to the winners and other participants.

Boys U-16 final: Shaeel Durab beat Hassan Ali 8-5.

U-14 final: Asad Zaman beat Shehryar Anees 8-5.

U-10 final: Omer Jawad beat Ismail Aftab 6-1.

U-12 final: Ameer Mazari beat Omer Jawad 6-4.

U-12 doubles final: Ameer Mazari/Abu Bakar Talha beat Omer Jawad/Ismail Aftab 4-1, 4-1.