Sat Dec 12, 2020
December 12, 2020

Interior is Sh Rashid’s 15th ministerial slot

December 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Interior ministry is Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s 15th ministerial slot. He was appointed the minister for industries for the first time in Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet in 1991. He also held the culture minister slot meanwhile. During Nawaz Sharif’s second stint in power, he was given the portfolios of minister for sports, culture, tourism, youth affairs, labour and human resources and overseas Pakistanis. He served as information minister for prime minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali in 2002. In prime minister Shaukat Aziz’s cabinet, Sh Rashid served as railways and information ministers. In 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Sh Rashid as railways minister, and on Dec 11, he made him his interior minister.

