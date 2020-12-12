Growers demand Centre, Sindh to stop importing tomatoes, onion

SUKKUR: The growers of Umerkot staged a protest on Friday and demanded Sindh and federal governments to stop importing tomatoes and onions from Iran and Afghanistan, as the local crops have already reached the markets.

The protesters have been carrying banners and placards regarding their issues and grievances. Speaking on the occasion, the representatives of the protesters said rains had already devastated the agri economy of Sindh, saying the people were forced to buy tomatoes and onion at high prices. The growers also cultivated both crops to minimise the losses, sustained during the previous floods. They said ironically, both the federal and provincial governments have continued to allow import of both crops, even after the tomatoes and onion of Sindh have reached the market, and the local growers are being given 70 percent less price than the imported ones.