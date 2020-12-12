Computer lab inaugurated

Islamabad : Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Thursday inaugurated a new computer lab at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Centre for Women.

The inauguration was part of an event organised by the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with UN Women to commemorate Human Rights Day and mark the end to 16 Days of Activism Campaign against Gender-Based Violence. The theme for the event was “Strengthening Access to Justice for Survivors.”

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Shireen Mazari briefed the participants about the three areas of focus of the Ministry of Human Rights i.e. on overcoming gaps in legislation, strengthening implementation, and increasing awareness about human rights.

She emphasized the importance of an increase in reporting on the Ministry’s 1099 human rights helpline and application.