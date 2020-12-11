Sindh CMâ€™s adviser Aijaz Sheerazi dies of Covid-19

KARACHI/SUKKUR: Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister and chief of the Sheerazi clan of Thatta Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi died of the coronavirus infection on Thursday. He had been under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi as his health deteriorated after contracting Covid-19.

He was the father of MPA Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi and MNA Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, and uncle of MPA Shah Hussain Shah Sheerazi. Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani expressed their condolences over the death of Aijaz Sheerazi and prayed for the departed soul. They also praised the political services rendered by the late PPP leader. Meanwhile, Thatta, Mirpur Sakro, Sajawal and other cities were closed over his death. Namaz-e-Janaza was held at the Sherazi House, Thatta, which was attended by people from different walks of life, including politicians and civil society members. He was laid to rest at Darghah Shah Murad Shah Sheerazi in Makli.