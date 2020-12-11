LHC suspends regular cases for two weeks

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has suspended the hearing of regular cases at LHC for two weeks in the wake of rapid increase in coronavirus cases during its second wave.

The regular judicial work will remain suspended at LHC from December 14 to 24 and the LHC will only take up cases of urgent nature including bail petitions, quashing of FIRs, urgent service matters and the cases fixed by the courts. The winter vacation at LHC will commence from December 25 and will continue till January 8.

environment: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Punjab government to furnish a report on compliance of the environmental laws and regulations in Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.

The judge also directed the government to take action against the sugar industry involved in violation of environmental laws and failure to install water treatment plants. Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued on behalf of petitioners the sugar mills were involved in emission of carbon monoxide and other greenhouse gas emissions.

Justice Karim directed the government to impose heavy fines against the industrial emissions across the province and also those involved in selling and manufacturing of plastic bags.