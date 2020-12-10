Sacked IHC judge requests SC to decide his case before retirement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was requested on Wednesday to decide the petition challenging the notification of president of Pakistan terminating the services of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, former Judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), before his retirement due next year in June.

A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the petition of former judge of Islamabad High Court Justice Shaukat Azizi Siddiqui. Hamid Khan, counsel for the sacked judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC), requested the court that the petitioner was going to retire next year in June, therefore, his instant petition may be decided on merit before his retirement. Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that that the instant case was very important and the court will look into the request of the learned counsel and will decide the matter on merit.

Justice Siddiui had challenged before the apex court, the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), recommending his removal for misconduct as well as notification of the government issued on October 11, 2018, terminating his service.