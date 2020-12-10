Siraj Qasim Teli to be laid to rest today

KARACHI: Funeral prayers of renowned business and trade leader, chairman of a business group and former president KCCI, Siraj Qasim Teli would be offered today (Thursday) at Masjid-e- Shaheen, Khayaban-e-Rahaat, Phase VI, DHA at 10 am.

The offices of KCCI and FPCCI besides those of other business and trade organisations will remain closed in his respect. The trader associations of the city and market associations will also keep the markets closed till 1pm for participation in Teli’s funeral prayers.

Chairman ABAD, Fayyaz Ilyas, Sr Vice Chairman Mohammad Ayub, Vice Chairman Abid Shaikhani, Chairman ABAD southern region Danish bin Rauf and Khalil Nanitalwala have expressed deep grief over the demise of the former KCCI chairman.