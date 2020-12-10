Razi Badminton Academy formally launched

KARACHI: Razi Badminton Academy was formally launched at the Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex Rawalpindi the other day.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq granted permission to international badminton coach Raziuddin Ahmad for establishing the academy.

Anwar-ul-Haq formally opened the academy.

Raziuddin said that he had been looking for an ideal academy for long which could meet international standards.

“The academies in Pakistan are run for monetary benefits. There is no proper training structure in these centres which could meet international standard. I am concentrating on the essential features of education and training. I have also added research and medical units and caring for the persons with disabilities,” Razi said.

“Now I am focusing on Rawalpindi division. I have added various districts in the first phase. In the second phase I will plan for adding areas of Southern Punjab, Interior Sindh and Balochistan for which I will appoint coaches and other technical staff,” he said.

“I am thankful to the Sports Department Rawalpindi District for giving a place for the academy,” he said.

Razi also appreciated the cooperation extended by the PBF president Shahwani and Secretary Wajid Ali Chaudhry. “I am grateful to Malik Nisar Ahmed Shahwani who has expressed his best wishes for my success.”