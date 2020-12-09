Baig condoles demise of Siraj Teli

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former SVP FPCCI, has expressed his shock on the sad demise of his friend and business leader Siraj Kasim Teli, who immensely contributed to the business community of Karachi. Dr. Baig described Teli as a bold leader who always took up the issues of trade and industry for their ultimate resolution and said his services will always be remembered.

In a letter to his family and President KCCI, he offered condolences and termed it a great loss to the family and the business community. Baig prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.