Ijaz Jakhrani’s petition adjourned

SUKKUR: The Court of the Additional Sessions Judge-II, Jacobabad, has adjourned the petition filed by the Adviser to the CM on Prison, Ijaz Khan Jakhrani, to recount the votes of all polling stations of the constituency of NA-196, Jacobabad.

Reports said the Adviser to CM on Prison Ijaz Jakrani had filed a petition to recount the votes of all the polling stations of NA-196 Jacobabad, in which he was defeated by Muhammad Mian Soomro, a current PTI federal minister. The court adjourned the petition when Jakhrani’s counsel did not appear in the court. Speaking to the journalists, Ijaz Jakhrani said he had submitted the petition to recount the votes of all the polling stations because the difference between the winner and runner-up was nominal. It is pertinent to mention that during the general elections-2018 in NA-196 Jacobabad, the PTI candidate, Muhammad Mian Soomro, had secured 92,000 votes and was declared winner, while the PPP candidate Aijaz Khan Jakhrani had got 87,000 votes.