Four die in different incidents in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: At least four people died in different incidents in the Sukkur region on Tuesday.Reports said a woman and a boy were killed in a road accident in Kuneri on Tuesday, when a speeding bus hit a motorcycle. The victims were identified as Jodho Kolhi and Shirmati Kolhi. The police have impounded the bus but the driver escaped.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a youth committed suicide in Larkana as he could not pay interest on loan. Reports said the victim, Abdul Wahab, a resident of village Yar Muhammad Jalbani near Rato Dero in Larkana, hanged himself from the ceiling fan after he was unable to pay the interest on a loan taken to purchase a motorcycle. The police have shifted the body and recorded the statements of deceased’s parents.

Reports said in Larkana, Khairpur, Sukkur, Shikarpur and other cities of Sindh, the business of getting interest on loans was on its peak and nearly 45 percent of the residents of these cities were the victims of interest mafia. It said since the first wave of Covid-19, the rate of suicides had also risen up to 15 percent and 10 to 12 incidents from different parts of Sindh were being reported on daily basis.

Meanwhile, the strangulated body of a taxi driver, later identified as Rahmatullah Golo, was recovered from an agricultural land in Jacobabad. The body was shifted to the Jacobabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem, while the police said an investigation was underway to dig out the killers and reasons of the murder.