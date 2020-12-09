Lockdown in several Lahore areas as Covid cases rise

LAHORE: Owing to a rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, authorities have decided to impose lockdowns in several more areas of the city in a bid to contain the virus.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary & Secondary Health Department, "smart lockdowns" with controlled entry and exit points have been imposed in 55 areas of the city, reports Geo News

Due to the lockdown, all types of gatherings, including social and religious ones, will be completely banned across the city. On the other hand, medical services, pharmacies, laboratories, collection points, hospitals, and clinics will remain open 24 hours a day.

Shops selling essential items, including milk shops, meat shops, and bakeries will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm, the notification stated, adding that grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruits and vegetable shops, and petrol pumps will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.

According to the notification, smart lockdowns will be imposed in the following areas of Lahore due to a high number of COVID-19 positive cases there.

Data Ganj Bakhsh Town

Street number 1, 613 Shadman Colony; Street 8, PWD Quarters, Mohalla/ Town Anarkali; Badar Din Chowk Street, Temple Road, Mozang; 7A Zubeida Park, Maulana Maududi Street, Ichra; House No.17, Street 8, Mohalla/ Town Mohammadi Park

Shalimar Town

House No. 11, Street No. 2, Ahata Malik Basu, Sultanpura

Madina Colony Chowk, Gully NZ, Latif Marriage Hall

Samanabad Town

Main Street, B Block, Gulshan e Ravi; Bilal Street, E Block, Gulshane Ravi; Street from House No. 250-285, G Block, Gulshan Ravi; Street No 218-323, Mohra Sharif, Bund Road; Main Street, Block 33, Sodiwal Colony, Multan Road; Arya Nagar, Bahawalpur House; 34A, Poonch House, Bahawalpur House; Banker Street New Samanabad; Street No. 14, Moon Colony, Nadeem Shaheed Road; Street from house No. 102-274, Ravi Block, Allama Iqbal Town; Street No. 1, House No. 245, Badar Block, Allama Iqbal Town; Street from House No. 91-111, Rachna Block, Allama Iqbal Town; Street from House No. 132-224, Nargis Block, Allama Iqbal Town; FBR Office near Noon Market, Allama Iqbal Town; Street from House No. 28A-34A, LDA Colony, Bastami Road; Street from House No. 387-398, N Block Samanabad; Street from House No. 153-453, Gulshan Block, Allama Iqbal Town; Street from House No. 21-98, Neelam Block, Allama Iqbal Town; Main Street from House No. 167, Asif Block, Allama Iqbal Town; Street from House No. 543-593, Raza Block, Allama Iqbal Town; Street from House No. 48-98, Sikandar Block, Allama Iqbal Town; Street from House No. 847-859, Ravi Block, Allama Iqbal Town; Street from House No. 306-314, Nishtar Block, Allama Iqbal Town; Street from House No. A64-75A, Wahdat Colony, Wahadat Road; Main Street, House No. 152B, New Muslim Town; Street from House No. 86A-87A, New Muslim Town; Street from House No. 266-304A, New Muslim Town; AIMC Hostel, Jinnah Hospital

Areas in Aziz Bhatti Town, Allama Iqbal Town and 45-J, DHA EME were also under lockdown.