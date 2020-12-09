PM visits Sialkot today

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will visit Sialkot Wednesday (today) on the invitation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a statement on Tuesday, she said that PM Imran Khan would inaugurate the AirSial and other development projects besides meeting political and social activists and businesspeole. Dr Firdous said that Sialkot was one of the economic hubs of Pakistan’s economy and generated $2.5 billion foreign exchange annually. “The PTI government gave confidence to the business community and due to effective polices of the government, the economy of Pakistan is heading towards the right direction. The government is working on different public welfare projects including health and education in Sialkot.