Lawari Tunnel operational despite snowfall, rains in Chitral

PESHAWAR: A new spell of snowfall and rains continued in Chitral Lower and Upper since last night, further enhancing the chilly condition and forcing people to stay at homes to avoid facing freezing winds.

In a fresh update, the Meteorological Department said, rain and snowfall continued in Chitral with Lawari Tunnel recording five inches of snowfall since night.

However the tunnel was kept open to provide convenience to the people to reach their destinations.

In Upper Chitral areas of Khot, Laspur, Shindoor and Trech while in Lower Chitral, areas of Garam Chishma, Kalash valleys and Madghas, the snowfall and rains continued since Monday, further causing a drop in mercury.

The severe cold has also caused a massive demand for firewood in the area, the price of which has witnessed an upward trend as its sellers were cashing the situation.