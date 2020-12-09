Benazir Bhutto tennis to begin from Dec 14

ISLAMABAD: The 6th Benazir Bhutto National Tennis Championship will geta underway from December 14 here at Pakistan Tennis Complex.

The 6-day event will carry Rs800,000 as prize money and will be held in 12 different categories including men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles, juniors’ singles 18 and under, juniors’ singles 14 and under, juniors’ singles 12 and under (boys and girls), Under-19 boys and girls.

Moreover, Seniors’ doubles (45 plus) and doubles 60 plus, special children category, and media category are also on the cards.

Kamran Khalil will be the Tournament Director while Adel Borghei from Iran will be supervising the event and Shehzad Alvi will be acting as referee. The championship will be organised under the laid down rules of the ITF and PTF.

“To promote girls’ tennis we are adding Under-14 girls event and we will also organise an event for special children as well,” Kamran said. This year the championship is being sponsored by Sindh Sports Board.