Wed Dec 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2020

Narrow win for Lucky Football Club

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2020

LAHORE: Lucky Football Club defeated Garhi Shahu Football Club 3-2 in a friendly match here at RA Bazar Football Ground on Tuesday.

In the first half of the match, the players of Garhi Shahu Football Club dominated and scored two goals. But thanks to the brilliant goals from strikers Awais, Babar and Waqas, Lucky Stars ended the match with a 3-2 victory.

