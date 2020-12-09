Narrow win for Lucky Football Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lucky Football Club defeated Garhi Shahu Football Club 3-2 in a friendly match here at RA Bazar Football Ground on Tuesday.
In the first half of the match, the players of Garhi Shahu Football Club dominated and scored two goals. But thanks to the brilliant goals from strikers Awais, Babar and Waqas, Lucky Stars ended the match with a 3-2 victory.