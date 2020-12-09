Rallies and Covid-19

In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, our politicians are asking the people to join their rallies and protest against the sitting government. This particular behaviour is putting the lives of people at great risk.

It is surprising to see that our people are also not taking the virus seriously and are supporting the parties that have already ruled over the country without doing anything for its growth and prosperity.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

*****

This refers to the letter ‘No mask?’ (Dec 8) by Saira Hoti. It is true that our politicians are showing high levels of carelessness when it comes to following SOPs. As a result, the virus has been spreading across the country at a rapid pace.

The opposition parties are also not taking the virus seriously and conducting rallies across the country. Many precious lives are being lost just because our people and politicians are not taking the virus seriously. Everyone needs to understand that by following SOPs, we can protect others and ourselves against the virus.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran