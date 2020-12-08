close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
December 8, 2020

Mardan paramedics leader, 20 others booked for clash

Top Story

 
December 8, 2020

MARDAN: Local police have registered a case against District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital paramedics general secretary and 20 others people damaging the government property and thrashing a doctor and a female nurse. Sources said that Dr Tamur Khan, performing duty at the DHQ hospital on December 3, submitted an application with the local police, stating that Ajmal and the others entered his office and damaged the government property while also assaulting him.

