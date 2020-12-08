Mardan paramedics leader, 20 others booked for clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Local police have registered a case against District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital paramedics general secretary and 20 others people damaging the government property and thrashing a doctor and a female nurse. Sources said that Dr Tamur Khan, performing duty at the DHQ hospital on December 3, submitted an application with the local police, stating that Ajmal and the others entered his office and damaged the government property while also assaulting him.