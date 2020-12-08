PDM stages protest against registration of cases

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Dera chapter, on Monday staged a rally to protest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s “flawed” policies and arrest of leaders of opposition parties and registration of cases against them.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) local leader and PDM district general secretary Chaudhry Ashfaq advocate led the rally.A large number of JUI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz local supporters and activists, including Chaudhry Riaz advocate, Hashmatur Rahman advocate, Saeed Akhtar advocate, District Bar Association general secretary Akbar Khan alias Nooni Khan Gandapur and others participated in the protest rally.

The protesters staged a token sit-in at Choglia and chanted slogans against the PTI government and its policies.The speakers said that the PDM successful rallies had scared the incumbent government and now it was applying various pressure tactics to hide the rigging committed in the last general election.

They said that leaders of opposition parties could not be cowed down through arrest and registration of fake cases against them.