Torturing Faisalabad maid

Woman sent on 14-day judicial remand

Ag Agencies

FAISALABAD: A judicial magistrate on Monday rejected the bail plea of a woman suspected of beating up a minor, sending her on a 14-day judicial remand to prison. The woman and another man were arrested after a video of them brutally beating a maid went viral on social media. The main suspect in the case, however, was released on bail after submittingbail bonds worth Rs100,000 a day earlier. Meanwhile, the Child Protection Bureau Punjab has filed an application in court to take the child into their custody. The court has directed police to present the child before it on Tuesday for further hearings of the case. The child had been returned to her parents in Sahiwal after the police recovered her from the suspects on Saturday.