10-year-old girl raped in Kasur

KASUR: A 10-year-old girl was raped near Raja Jang on Monday. The daughter of Muhammad Pervez was on her way to purchase milk when accused Shahbaz locked her in a room and allegedly raped her. Raja Jang police have registered a case.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man died in an accident near Najabat village on Monday. Asif was traveling on a tractor when suddenly he slipped and came under the vehicle’s wheels. As a result, he died instantly. Meanwhile, several persons were injured when two buses collided head-on near Nol Stop.

VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Three dacoity incidents were reported here. Two robbers snatched Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone from Wabash while two unidentified thieves broke into the house of Asif near Rai Kalan village and stole cash and other valuables. Unidentified accused took away Abdul Shakoor’s motorcycle near Dolewala village.