Religious scholar Mufti Zarwali Khan passes away

Prominent religious scholar Mufti Zarwali Khan, who was also the principal of the Jamia Ahsanul Uloom seminary, passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karachi. He was 67.

Khan had been hospitalised after his health started deteriorating. He was born

in 1953 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwaâ€™s Jahangir Town. He received his religious education from Jamia Uloom-e-Islamia Binori Town, where his teachers were Maulana Yousaf Binori and Maulana Abdullah Kakakhel.

In 1978 Khan established Jamia Ahsanul Uloom and spent the rest of his life teaching. His funeral prayer will be offered today after the Zohr prayers in the ground adjacent to the seminary.

Jamia Binoria Al-Alamiaâ€™s principal Mufti Noman Naeem, PTI Karachi President MPA Khurrum Sherzaman, Awami National Party Sindh President Shahi Syed and others offered their condolences on Khanâ€™s death, terming it a great loss to the country and the religious education sector.