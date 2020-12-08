Charsadda hospital staff roughed up after woman’s death

CHARSADDA: The relatives of a woman, who died due to the alleged negligence of doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital, roughed up the staff of the DHQ on Monday.

One Hammad told reporters that he had taken his mother to the DHQ hospital in Charsadda, but the doctors sent her home instead of admitting her. He said that his mother suffered a heart attack at home and she was again taken to the DHQ Hospital.

The doctor on duty advised her to undergo ECG and referred her to the CCU. When she was taken to the ECG room, the technician performed her ECG. However, she died there. At this, her relatives tortured the ECG technician.

They also roughed up a doctor, a nurse and the paramedical staff. The relatives of the woman alleged that she died due to the negligence of the DHQ staff, who had sent her home instead of admitting her when she was brought to the hospital.

The police arrived at the hospital and rescued its staff. The cops asked the relatives of the deceased woman to leave the hospital.

Meanwhile, a four-member committee was formed to probe the incident. Action would be taken in the light of the inquiry report against the those found responsible for the death of the patient.